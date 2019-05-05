|
|
Kirk, Dolores Alma
1935 - 2019
Dolores Dodie Alma Kirk, 84, passed away comfortably surrounded by family at her home in Westerville, Ohio on May 2nd , 2019. Dodie was born on November 26, 1935, in Evansville, Indiana, the daughter of Bernard and Alma (Feith) Martin. She married Joe R. Kirk on May 4th, 1957, in Evansville, Indiana. Surviving are her children: daughter-in-law Barbara (Mike) Sturman of Accokeek, MD., daughter Melanie (Earl) Huron of St. Louis, MO., daughter Ann (Mark) Kelley of Westerville, and son Daniel (Jennifer) Kirk of Cincinnati, OH.; her much cherished grandchildren: Carrie Pope, TJ (Lucy) Kirk, Charlie (Caroline) Sturman, Joey Huron, Christina (Chris) Geiger, Michael (Katie) Kelley, Matthew (Kailey) Kelley, MacKenzie Kirk, Joseph Kirk, and Maddox Kirk; and, her eight great-grandchildren. Dodie was preceded in death by her loving husband Joe and son Timothy Joe Kirk Sr.; both parents, and two brothers Eugene (Gene) Martin, and Clarence (Jack) Martin. For the first 22 years of her married life, Dodie was a proud Air Force officer wife and mother, providing a stable home life as the family moved around the U.S. and world. Joe and Dodie finally set roots in Westerville in 1980 where they made many cherished friends and neighbors. Dodie never met a stranger and would welcome anyone into her home. She loved vacationing at the beach with her family. She was instrumental in helping raise her 11 grandchildren, whom all adored their Grandma Dodie. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends. Her family wishes to express their gratitude to the kind care given to her by Bella Hospice, Capital Health Home care, Dr. Bhatt, Amanda Meeks CNP, the staff of the coumadin clinic at Ohio Health Westerville campus, and the staff at Lincare. Dodies life will be celebrated with a visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8th at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 East Shrock Rd., Westerville, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 9th, located at 313 North State Street, Westerville, OH. Internment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center, OH. Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 6, 2019