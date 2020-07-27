Buell, Dolores
Dolores "Dee" Juanita Buell, age 95, of Sunbury, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at her Feridean Commons residence. Born on May 4, 1925, daughter of the late Mark Harry and Alma Ruth (Starner) Price. She attended Harlem High School, but graduated from Hilliard High School in 1943. Dee was the wife of the late Hugh Buell and together they ran the grain and livestock family farm and raised their family. Dee was an active member of the community, serving in Grange, Eastern Star, and Farm Bureau Council and supported her children's multiple school activities. She was fiercely proud of her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Hugh B. Buell, brothers David F. Price and Lonnie L. Price, son Terry A. Buell. Survived by brother, Jack Price; and sister, JoAnn Windle; children, Tamara Caudy (Don) of Sunbury, Scott Buell (Jeanne) of Raleigh, NC; and daughter-in-Law Victoria Brookens Buell of Westerville; grandchildren, Kimberly White (David), Lisa Spangenberg (Lee), Amy Caudy (Adam), Nicole Buell (James), and Devin Buell (Katie); and seven great grandchildren. Our family is forever grateful to all of the people at Feridean Commons who gave Dee loving care. There will be a private graveside service for family. Arrangements have been entrusted to DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Sunbury Community Library. Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com