Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
1928 - 2019
Burdett, Dolores
Dolores S. (Bolin) Burdett, 91, of Delaware, passed away on November 27, 2019. She was born on March 2, 1928 in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of the late Alfred and Pansy (Parker) Bolin. Dolores attended South High School in Columbus. She was a longtime member of McKendree Methodist Church. She enjoyed baking and watching old classic movies. Dolores loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are her five children, Donald (Susan) Burdett, David (Diane) Burdett, Cheryl (Mike) McArtor, Dennis Burdett and Carol (Steve) Spaulding; lovingly known as "Grandma Dee" she is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Edith Burdett; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her loving husband Charles W. Burdett, brother William H. Bolin, sister Dorothy Griener, twin sister Doris Glass, daughter-in-law Mary E. Burdett and her great-grandson Dylan Brown. Visitation will be from 10a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, in the Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, with Celebrant Ed Schlote officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Columbus. Memorial contributions may be given to the , 5555 Frantz Road, Dublin, ohio 43017. The Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, Delaware is honored to serve the family of Dolores Burdett. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019
