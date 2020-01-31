|
Covan, Dolores
Dolores J. "Dee" Covan, age 78, passed away on January 7, 2020 in Flower Mound, TX. Survived by her daughter, Diana Wall and her husband, David Wall; her siblings, Darlene Cooper, Lyle Merlano and Maria Sopher; and her beloved grand pets. Memorial service will be held at 12pm on February 3, 2020 in The Chapel at Forest Lawn Gardens, 5600 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio. A reception will follow. Condolences can be made to either or .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 1, 2020