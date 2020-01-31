Home

Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
5600 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
(614) 866-0200
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
5600 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
Dolores Covan Obituary
Covan, Dolores
Dolores J. "Dee" Covan, age 78, passed away on January 7, 2020 in Flower Mound, TX. Survived by her daughter, Diana Wall and her husband, David Wall; her siblings, Darlene Cooper, Lyle Merlano and Maria Sopher; and her beloved grand pets. Memorial service will be held at 12pm on February 3, 2020 in The Chapel at Forest Lawn Gardens, 5600 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio. A reception will follow. Condolences can be made to either or .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 1, 2020
