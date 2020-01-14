|
|
Fodor, Dolores
1959 - 2020
Dolores Fodor, 60, of Westerville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at St. Anns/Mt. Carmel Hospital. She was born in The Bronx, NY on Jan, 18, 1959. She has lived in Westerville for more than 13 years. Anyone who was fortunate enough to meet Dolores was touched immediately by her love, kind and gentleness she had for all. She is preceded in death by her parents Peter and Helen Fodor. Dolores is survived by sisters, Sandra Bove and Edna Nichuals; nephews, John (Martha) and Alexander. Her family would like to express their thankfulness to all the medical staff for their dedication to her and the quality of comfort care she received in the hospital. Also, for all her care givers and many professionals who provided care and support throughout these years. Visitation will be Thursday, 1/16 from 6-8PM at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 East Schrock Rd., Westerville. Funeral Mass will be Friday, 1/17, 10 AM at St. Anthony, 1300 Urban Drive, Columbus with visitation at the church from 9-10AM before Mass. Burial will take place at Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton, PA for her final resting with her parents. Please feel free to donate to mountcarmelfoundation.org on line or a charity or your choice, in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020