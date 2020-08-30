Haynes, Dolores
1927 - 2020
Dolores M. (Speakman) Haynes, age 93, passed away August 29, 2020 at the Wexner Heritage Village, where she had lived for 16 months. She was born on May 20, 1927 on the South Side of Columbus, where she proudly lived her entire life including over 60 years in her cherished house. A 1945 graduate of South High School, she worked for many years as an office worker for both the Department of Defense and area small businesses including her husband's private CPA practice. She was an avid baseball fan with Opening Day, the All-Star Game, and the playoffs as special days on her calendar that she often celebrated with loved ones. To celebrate her 90th birthday, she took her only trip to see the Cleveland Indians in person - watching them win decisively from seats behind home plate. Dolores also enjoyed movies, particularly older Westerns and monster movies, spurring her only son's great passion for classic films. When she was younger, she loved playing cards with her husband and their friends. Later in life, she loved to dote on her great-grandchildren, making special places for them in her home. It was a happy place for them to return for many years. Dolores is survived by her daughter-in-law, Barbara (Bay) Haynes; grandson, Michael (Angela Pinney) Haynes; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Cody) Cloe, Crysta (Jake) Wolfe, Quinlan Haynes, Aidan Haynes, Caden Ozbun, and Sophia Pinney; and her great-great-grandson, Arthur Cloe; as well as extended family, friends and other loved ones including Mary Specht and Sonia Haynes. She was treated with love and care by the staff of the Geraldine Schottenstein Cottage and Zusman Hospice. Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Eugene, her parents Forrest and Edna (Frush) Speakman, and her son Steven. A socially-distanced visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday September 1st at COOK & SON PALLAY FUNERAL HOME, 1631 Parsons Ave, Columbus, with a private graveside service to be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Twilight Wish Foundation, an organization dedicated to celebrating senior citizens and making dreams come true (twilightwish.org
).
