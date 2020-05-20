Steward, Dolores J.
Dolores J. Steward, age 78, transitioned on Friday, May 15, 2020. Calling hours (10 people at a time) Friday, May 22, 2020 from 9-10a.m. at the Chapel of White's Funeral and Cremation Services. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com
Dolores J. Steward, age 78, transitioned on Friday, May 15, 2020. Calling hours (10 people at a time) Friday, May 22, 2020 from 9-10a.m. at the Chapel of White's Funeral and Cremation Services. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2020.