Mathews-Richmond, Dolores

Dolores Mathews-Richmond, 80, of Diamondhead, MS, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Diamondhead. Dolores loved life, her family and her animals. She lived life to its fullest and was a very warm and caring person who never knew a stranger. She was passionate about her Catholic faith and the many activities she was involved with including being, Captain of the Nereids, a member of the St. Stanislaus Planning Board, a Member of the Cumberland Gap Tourist Commission, and former Broker in Charge at Diamondhead Realty. Dolores grew up in the Linden Community graduating from St. Augustine Grade School and St. Joseph Academy. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Robert M. Richmond, parents Ralph and Frances Mathews, grandson Dalton Richmond, brother John Mathews and sister-in-law Marsha Mathews. She is survived by her sons, Robert Morris Richmond, Jr. (Vicky) of Charleston, SC, R. Matthew Richmond of Ketchikan, AK; brothers, Ralph Mathews, Jr.(Mary Kay), Joseph Mathews (Barb), James Mathews, Michael Mathews (Barb); sister, Mary Jones (Jim), all of Columbus, OH; and many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service was held on Monday morning, June 8, 2020 at the Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Dolores's memory to the SPCA. The Edmund Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS was in charge of the final arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store