Oiler, Dolores "Dee"
1927 - 2020
Dolores E. "Dee" Oiler, 93, born February 19, 1927 and passed away May 4, 2020. Preceded in death by mother Garnet, father Lester, brother Bob, sons-in-law Gary Price Sr. and David Watters, daughter-in-law Kathy Rowland. Survived by four children, Connie Price, Dennis Rowland, Karen Watters, and Pam (Tom) Roemer; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many great-great grandchildren; cousin, David (Wanda) Kibbey; and furry companion, Holli. She was a creative person. She loved to work with beads, plastic canvas, and made her own clothes. She retired from Fisher Body in 1979 after 30 years. She loved Florida and lived in Bradenton for many years before moving back to Ohio. She was a giving person. No child or grandchild left her house empty handed. She is loved and will be greatly missed. Private services entrusted to Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Interment at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelter. www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 7, 2020.