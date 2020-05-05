Dolores "Dee" Oiler
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oiler, Dolores "Dee"
1927 - 2020
Dolores E. "Dee" Oiler, 93, born February 19, 1927 and passed away May 4, 2020. Preceded in death by mother Garnet, father Lester, brother Bob, sons-in-law Gary Price Sr. and David Watters, daughter-in-law Kathy Rowland. Survived by four children, Connie Price, Dennis Rowland, Karen Watters, and Pam (Tom) Roemer; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many great-great grandchildren; cousin, David (Wanda) Kibbey; and furry companion, Holli. She was a creative person. She loved to work with beads, plastic canvas, and made her own clothes. She retired from Fisher Body in 1979 after 30 years. She loved Florida and lived in Bradenton for many years before moving back to Ohio. She was a giving person. No child or grandchild left her house empty handed. She is loved and will be greatly missed. Private services entrusted to Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Interment at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelter. www.NewcomerColumbus.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved