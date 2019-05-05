|
|
Schoelkopf, Dolores
DOLORES "JEAN" SCHOELKOPF, age 81, of Columbus, OH, April 28, 2019, at Kobacher House in Columbus. Jean was a graduate of Linden McKinley High School in 1955 and retired after many years with The Hilton Corporation in Columbus and Reno, NV. Jean was born on May 20, 1937, in Ironton, OH. Preceded in death by parents Harlow and Thelma Dornon and son Marcus R. Schoelkopf all of Westerville. Survived by son David A. Schoelkopf, grandchildren: David Schoelkopf, II (grt grand Mahayla), Brittany (Anthony) Hayden, Brandi Schoelkopf all of Westerville, Rob Schoelkopf (grt grands Robert, Jaron and Adalyn) of Johnstown, Christina (Jordy) Jackson (grt grands Gary (Sara), Samantha (Dakota),grt grt grand Ariel)), Myami of Canton, Nicholas and Xander and grt grt grand Emmah of London, sister Patricia (Dornon) McCoy of Dublin, nieces and nephews and many friends at Seton Square North in Columbus. Family will receive friends at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington, OH on MAY 8 from 2-3 pm, followed by a memorial service from 3-4 pm. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 6, 2019