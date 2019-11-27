|
Telerski, Dolores
1922 - 2019
I, Dolores Streng Telerski, was born into a large family (#6 of 7). When I was 4 years, we moved to this "Big Building". (I am only 4 years old). We had 9 living rooms and a grocery store attached (Streng's Store). My child care took place in the store while my parents minded the store. My job was to dust the cans and sweep the floor. I also became a volunteer caregiver of the customer's children who came to shop. I would button their buttons, zip their zippers, tie their shoes and comb their hair with my fingers. This compelling maternal need lead me to the following action - Know thy Self (Socrates 469-399 BC). 1941-1944 AD Graduated from Mt. Carmel Nursing School 1944-1946AD Private Duty, Columbus Ohio. This gave me freedom to study for State Board. 1946-1952 AD Office Nurse for Dr. Thomas Curran (Berkley & Main, Columbus, OH) 1953-1959 AD Moved to Washington, DC to attend Catholic University in order to obtain a degree in Public Health, obtained B.S. 1960-1964 AD Faculty member of Trinity College, Washington, DC. Taught Health while at Trinity. Picked up E.M. Standing's Autobiography of Maria Montessori (library book). Read it in one sitting. Resigned my faculty position and registered for a year of study to obtain certification to teach. 1965-1966 AD Children (2-6 years) Association Montessori Intemationale, Washington, DC. Here, I must explain my restless soul/spirit. Through the years of nursing, I would say "If someone would have ?? i.e. prevented the problem. With my preventative philosophy my answer "to do something" was education. 1967-1971 AD US in the throes of the Vietnam War. I am agonized with the human violence, the suffering of children. I packed up and went to Vietnam to care for the War orphans (worked with teachers and set-up classrooms for children birth to 18 years) 1971 AD Traveled solo through Asia and Europe on my return to USA. 1972-1985 AD Owned my own Montessori Family House for children ages 2-6 (Directoress, Treasurer, Janitor) 1979 AD Married my neighbor, Dr. Sygmund Telerski (Widower) Remember the Telerski family who lived on campus at the T.E. Sanitorium. Sig was the house doctor. 1979-1990 AD I continued my Montessori work and Sig continued his Family Practice. We traveled, especially Elder Hosted Programs. Sig was a Parkinsonian for 15 years and died 1990 AD. 1990-2004 AD I retired and continue my need to be involved in the community - Reader Columbus Public School; Kiwanis; Community Kitchen; Homeless; South Side Settlement; Classes at Capital University; Lutheran Seminary. My last adventure Egypt (1997 AD). While disembarking a feluka (Nile River) I jumped off and injured my right femur (acetabulum) Now, keeps me at bay. 2004 AD Know Thy Self - Mt. Carmel Nursing School was/is right for me, I have two bottles in my Cabinet, H202 and clorox, my cure alls, also I continue to turn lids upside down. Thank You God and God's People Dolores Streng Telerski. Preceded in death by her husband Dr. Sygmund Telerski, parents Edward and Anna (Enenkel) Streng. Survived by step-sons, Bob (Marjorie) Telerski and Tom (Don) Telerski; step-daughter, Aimee Convery; 8 step-grandchildren; 13 step great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia Bauman; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 5pm Monday at Corpus Christi Church, 1111 E. Stewart Ave. Burial will take place Tuesday at 10am at St. Joseph Cemetery. FAMILY AND FRIENDS ARE ASKED TO MEET AT THE MAIN CEMETERY ENTRANCE. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
