Domenico Canini
1920 - 2020
Domenico Canini, age 100, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020. He was born on 9/21/1920 in Alvito, Italy, where he served his country during World War II. In 1956, he emigrated to the United States where he worked for 30 years at the OSU Stadium and was an avid Buckeye fan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Nicolina and Angelomario; and loving wife, Domenica Canini. He is survived by daughters, Nicolina (Tony) Capoccia, Maria (Giuseppe) Canini and Liliana (Armando) Tempesta. He has 8 grandchildren, Fran Capoccia, Marisa (Giorgio) Bittoni, Danny Capoccia, Angela (Tom) Cua, Franco Canini, Antonella (Angelo) Iacobone, Roberto (Alla) Tempesta and Anthony (Linda) Tempesta. Domenico also has 16 great grandchildren! No public visitation. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Worthington, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, Domenico's family requests a donation be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at the following link: www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=faq-how-to-donate-text.com For the full obituary, please go to www.JohnQuint.com. Arrangements by JOHN QUINT TREBONI, 1177 W. Fifth Ave., Columbus. MASKS ARE MANDATORY FOR THE FUNERAL MASS.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
