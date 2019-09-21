Home

JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 W. Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel
6440 S. High Street
Lockbourne, OH
Domenico G. Cesta


1937 - 2019
Domenico G. Cesta Obituary
Cesta, Domenico G.
1937 - 2019
Domenico G. Cesta, age 82, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Immigrating to the United States when he was 21, Domenico, who dearly loved his family, enjoyed making wine and tending to his fig trees, retired from Anheuser-Busch. He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents, Nicola and Dionigia (Sforza) Cesta; brother, Antonio Cesta; and son-in-law, Doug Seech. He is survived by his daughters, Dionigia "Nigia" Cesta and Nicola Cesta; grandchildren, Hollie Cesta, Bridget Seech, Dylan Quinn and Chloe Quinn; great-grandchildren, Zoie, Chance and Natalia; sister, Maria Giuseppa Cesta; sister-in-law, Rosa Cesta; sister-in-law, Betty (Harold) Edwards; brother-in-law, Paris (Linda) Fracasso. Friends may call Monday, September 23, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Family and friends are asked to meet at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (within the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery), 6440 S. High Street, Lockbourne, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11 a.m., for his funeral. Burial to follow in the cemetery. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
