Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Domenico Raimondo


1924 - 2019
Domenico Raimondo Obituary
Raimondo, Domenico
1924 - 2019
Domenico A. Raimondo, age 95, Wednesday July 10, 2019 at the Inn at Summit Trail. Born June 20, 1924 in Queens, NY to Melchiore and Francesca Raimondo. A former POW and WW II, US Army Veteran. Survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Helen; children, Janet (Al) Coletto, Francine (Dennis) Sonesen and Michael (Natasha) Raimondo; grandchildren, Jason and Christopher Coletto, Alison Gaudy, Michael, Dominic and Jennifer Sonesen and Michael and Dominic Raimondo; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Madeline Gaudy and Lorenzo and Eliana Coletto. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Saturday at St. Matthew the Apostle Church, 807 Havens Corners Road, Gahanna, Ohio 43230. The family will receive friends Saturday at the church 1 hour prior to the Mass. Burial later. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 614-444-1185. To view and sign on line guest book visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 12, 2019
