Dominic DiGiacomo Jr.
1929 - 2020
DiGiacomo, Jr., Dominic
1929 - 2020
Dominic DiGiacomo, Jr., age 91, of Columbus, Ohio, died July 22, 2020 at The Forum of Knightsbridge Nursing Home. He was born on March 22, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Dominic DiGiacomo, Sr. and Mary Angelo. On July 18, 1958 he married Emma Loraine Gifford. Together they shared 37 years of marriage. Dominic is survived by daughters, Lillian Mack and Mary Jo DiGiacomo; grandson, Christopher (Ashley) Mack of Salt Lake City, Utah. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 37 years, Emma DiGiacomo, second wife of six years, Carolyn Kneisly, brother Alexander DiGiacomo and sister Anna Marie DiGiacomo Mondora. Dominic proudly served his country as an United States Air Force Korean War Veteran. He was a graduate of East High School in Youngstown, Ohio and a graduate of The Ohio State University Dental Technology School. Dominic was the Supervisor of the Dental Laboratory at the Ohio State University College of Dentistry for 30 years and had a business at home, Doc's Dental Lab as a Dental Technician for 47 years. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Westerville and the Dental Advisory Committee Chairman at Columbus Technical Institute for nine years. Private services will be held due to the pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, American Kidney Foundation or American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 28 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
