Julian, Dominic F.
1931 - 2020
Dominic Julian, husband, father, brother, grandfather (papaw) and friend passed away on September 30th at the age of 88 years. Born on November 21st, 1931 to Pietro and Giovanna Giuliani (Julian), Dominic grew up in the Milo-Grogan area of Columbus. He was a 1950 graduate of Linden McKinley High School where he was the captain of the football team his senior year. Dominic served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Upon return to the US, he married the love of his life, Janet (Shere). Dominic was a City of Columbus Firefighter. He served the community for 30 years, retiring at the rank of Captain in 1985. Dominic is predeceased by his wife Janet, parents, and brothers Pete and Vince. He is survived by two sisters, Betty and Joann, children Krista (John) Voltolini, Donna (Larry) Albanese and Steve (Christine) Julian, 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 12Noon to 2:00pm, Sunday at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30am, Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State Street, Westerville 43082. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending, both at the funeral home and church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dominic's memory to The Society of St. Vincent De Paul, 197 E. Gay St. Columbus, Ohio 43215. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
