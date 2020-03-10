Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:45 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary's German Village.
Resources
Dominic Michael McConahay Obituary
McConahay, Dominic Michael
1976 - 2020
Dominic Michael McConahay, born on July 10, 1976 to Michael and Carol (Cataline) McConahay, passed away suddenly on March 8, 2020. Dominic had an infectious spirit and zest for life that was unmatched. His athletic ability was the stuff of legend, particularly if you would have asked him. Dominic loved all children but especially his many nieces and nephews. Uncle Nicky held a special place in all their hearts and connected with them in a way that will last eternally. Dominic will be missed beyond measure. Dominic is preceded in death by his grandparents Charles and Roberta Cataline, George and Mary McConahay. He is survived by his loving parents, Michael and Carol; siblings, Rita (Matthew) Bassiet, Christina McConahay, Colleen McConahay, Casey (Benjamin) Mischnick, Colin (Paula) McConahay, Michael (Angela) McConahay and Andrew (Lacee) McConahay; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. The family will receive friends at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St., on Friday, March 13, 2020, 4-8pm. Prayer Service at 7:45pm. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10:30am, St. Mary's German Village, 684 S. Third St. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. To sign the on-line condolences please visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
