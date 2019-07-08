|
|
Oguich, Dominic "Nick"
1975 - 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Dominic Oguich "Nick", 43, announces his passing on June 30, 2019. Dominic was a resident of Columbus, Ohio. He was survived by children, Nichole and Kyla Oguich, Joseph Deboard; significant other, Denise Daniel; mother, Elizabeth Mills; father, James Mills; sisters, Johanna (Nate) Watkins, Kristinia (Chad) Armine; brothers, Joshua, James and Kristopher Mills; and many other family and friends. Dominic lived his life with a kind heart and he was always there for any person who needed him. His favorite thing to do was make people laugh. Friends and family may visit Saturday, July 13 from 1-3pm with a prayer service to directly follow at 3pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 9, 2019