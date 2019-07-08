Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
More Obituaries for Dominic Oguich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominic "Nick" Oguich


1975 - 2019
Dominic "Nick" Oguich Obituary
Oguich, Dominic "Nick"
1975 - 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Dominic Oguich "Nick", 43, announces his passing on June 30, 2019. Dominic was a resident of Columbus, Ohio. He was survived by children, Nichole and Kyla Oguich, Joseph Deboard; significant other, Denise Daniel; mother, Elizabeth Mills; father, James Mills; sisters, Johanna (Nate) Watkins, Kristinia (Chad) Armine; brothers, Joshua, James and Kristopher Mills; and many other family and friends. Dominic lived his life with a kind heart and he was always there for any person who needed him. His favorite thing to do was make people laugh. Friends and family may visit Saturday, July 13 from 1-3pm with a prayer service to directly follow at 3pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 9, 2019
