Onorato, Dominick Joseph
1924 - 2019
Dominick Joseph Onorato, age 94, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. "Duke" was an Army veteran of WWII, attended St. John the Baptist Italian Catholic Church, retired from DSCC, member of the American Italian Club, and was an avid reader. Preceded in death by parents Felix and Ernesta (Apollonio) Onorato, sisters Margaret (Tony) Melarango and Sylvia (Lawrence) Lombardi, many aunts and uncles. Survived by brother, Edward; nephews, Michael Onorato, Louie (Ann) Lombardi and Larry Lombardi; niece, Michele Onorato; great-niece, Stephanie (Jeremy) Archer and great-nephew, Michael (Cori) Lombardi; many cousins and friends. Funeral 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, where his family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial to follow, St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019