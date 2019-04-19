The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Dominick Vespignani

Dominick Vespignani Obituary
Vespignani, Dominick
1925 - 2019
Dominick Vespignani, age 93, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Michael and Madlyn Vespignani. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Jo Vespignani and son, Paul Vespignani as well as many loving extended family and friends. Dominick was a WWII Army veteran and worked as a buyer for over 20 years in the Men's and Boy's wear department at Hart's Family Center. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. with a private burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Faith Mission, 500 W. Wilson Bridge Rd., Worthington, OH, 43085. Dom felt that no one should ever go hungry. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or to sign Dom's online guestbook.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2019
