Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Judah Christian Community Church
972 Beechwood Road
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Judah Christian Community Church
972 Beechwood Road
Don Ballour


1932 - 2019
Don Ballour Obituary
Ballour, Don
1932 - 2019
Don Ballour, age 86. Sunrise November 13, 1932 and Sunset July 13, 2019. Visitation 6:00pm and Memorial Service 7:00pm Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Judah Christian Community Church, 972 Beechwood Road. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The BALLOUR Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 23, 2019
