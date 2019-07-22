|
|
Ballour, Don
1932 - 2019
Don Ballour, age 86. Sunrise November 13, 1932 and Sunset July 13, 2019. Visitation 6:00pm and Memorial Service 7:00pm Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Judah Christian Community Church, 972 Beechwood Road. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The BALLOUR Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 23, 2019