Brunton, Don

1942 - 2020

Don Arthur Brunton, age 77, of Blacklick, OH, passed away on Wednesday, November, 11, 2020. Don was born December 1, 1942 in Columbus, OH to the late Harold and Elizabeth Brunton. Don dedicated 3 years of service to the US Navy with service in the Cuban Missle blockade. Don was a Firefighter with Columbus Fire Department were he retired after 34 years of service. After he retired he picked up Viking reenacting, personal contracting and carpentry. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his late wife Kay (Welch) Brunton and twin daughters Amy and Ann Brunton. Survived by wife, Donna Gillespie; half-sister; children, John, Marybeth (Bill) Hindman, and Mark (Natasha) Brunton; stepson, Scott (Deedra) Gillespie; and stepdaughter, Stacy (Todd) Friedman; grandchildren, William, Rachel, Christopher, and Colette; five step grandchildren, and many loving neighbors and friends. Family and friends may visit 2-6pm on Sunday, November 15, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd N., Pickerington, OH 43147. A funeral service will begin at 11am on Monday, November 16, at the funeral home one hour prior visitation from 10-11am. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store