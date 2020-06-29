Dill, Don C.

1920 - 2020

Don C. Dill, age 100, went to be with the Lord June 23, 2020. He was born June 14, 1920 to Charles and Fannie Dill in Lockbourne, Ohio. He was a graduate of Hamilton Township High School in 1938, The Ohio State University and a life time member of fraternity Tau Kappa Epsilon. Don was a Freemason and Shrine member. He was a member of Bexley United Methodist Church for over 65 years and enjoyed singing in the choir. After Don retired as manager of City Savings & Loan in Columbus, he was able to travel all over the world. He was preceded in death by wife Irma McMillen and wife Edith Morton, brothers Philaman Jean and Raymond Charles Dill and two nephews Philemon and James Dill. Don is survived by nephew, Jac Dill; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by step-children, Meredith Buchman, Marlene Morton, Walter Morton; and 4 grandchildren. He enjoyed many dear friends over the years and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held along with the interment at Union Cemetery on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bexley United Methodist Church in Don Dill's Memory.



