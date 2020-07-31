1/1
Don C. McVay
1928 - 2020
McVay, Don C.
1928 - 2020
Don C. McVay, 92, passed away peacefully into Eternal Life with his Lord and Savior JESUS THE CHRIST at home on July 30, 2020. Don was born on January 3, 1928. He graduated from Grove City High School and Franklin University and was a Certified Public Accountant for over 65 years. Don loved the OSU Buckeyes and was an usher and portal chief at the OSU football games for over 50 years. He was a member of St. John's Evangelical Church and then Parkview United Methodist Church, whose fellowship brought him spiritual peace. Don was a Mason for over 70 years with membership at West Gate Lodge F&AM No. 623 and was a member of Eastern Star, Scottish Rite, Aladdin Shrine and Hilltop Kiwanis. He was well known for his jokes and sense of humor. He never met a stranger and cared deeply for the West Side community, participating in numerous community groups. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather and was loved by his family and friends. Don is survived by his daughters, Beverly (William) Gish and Donna McVay (Bob Mueller); granddaughter, Megan (Jeremy Linek) Gish; grandson, Kevin Gish (Abby Schmautz); step grandchildren, Mindee Macias and Kristin Sorenson; many nieces and nephews and many many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray F. and Lillian McVay, his sister Agnes Wolfe, his brother Ray F. McVay Jr. and step granddaughter Laura Winans. The family thanks the dedicated and caring staff at Ohio Living Westminster Thurber and Mount Carmel Hospice for their outstanding care of Don. A very special THANK YOU to Bev and Bill Gish who took Don into their home and lovingly cared for him the last 2 months of his life so that he could be with family in his final days. A private service will be held at SCHOEDINGER HILLTOP CHAPEL. A webcast of the service will be available Friday, August 7, 2020, after 12noon on Schoedinger's website: https://www.heartandhope.com/obituaries/Don-McVay/. If you would like to receive a memorial card, please email your mailing address to DCM43204@gmail.com. Interment will be at Sunset Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Mark Arni, the Chaplin at OLWT, will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Parkview United Methodist Church, 344 S. Algonquin Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204 or to Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215. OH-IO! GO BUCKS!

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
