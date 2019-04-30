Home

Don died at home in Naples, Florida on Sunday, April 28. He was preceded in death by his parents Herb and Mary, wife Maureen, and spoiled dogs Chelsea and Sammy. Survived by loving daughters, Tracey (Steve) Christopher-Moyer, Kelley (Bob) Holous, sister Nancy Brusadin; sister-in-law, Denise (Bill) Kern; and many nephews and a niece. Don was raised in Grandview Heights and was a 1952 graduate of GHHS and a 1956 graduate of Ohio University. He had a long career in sales, most notably with WBNS-TV and WTTE-TV. Known for his quick wit and keen sense of humor, Don was a memorable character who touched the lives of many. Join us to celebrate his life on Thursday, May 9, 6:30pm at Brookside Country Club, and bring a "Donnie" memory to share. Donations can be made to: dashrescue.rescuegroups.org, 13525 Hoover Rd, Ashville OH 43103, a no-kill animal rescue organization.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 5, 2019
