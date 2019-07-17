Home

Don Davis

Don Davis Obituary
Davis, Don
1935 - 2019
Don Davis- Hilltop USA, Went to meet Jesus on 7/13/2019, born 11/10/1935. Don and Mary had a wonderful life together. He is survived by daughter Julie Davis, wife Mary Lynne Schroeck Davis, step-sons Tim Schroeck and Todd (Michelle) Schroeck, and granddaughter Grace Marie Schroeck. Service to take place on 7/31/19, greeting by family 10 am, Mass at 11 am at St. Aloysius Church, 2165 W Broad St, Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 27 to July 28, 2019
