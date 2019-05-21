Cook, Don E.

1930 - 2019

Don E. Cook, of Upper Arlington, Ohio, passed away May 18, 2019. He was born Sept. 7, 1930 in Rockford, OH to Grant and Lena Flo Snyder Cook. Survived by his wife of 55 yrs, Sharon; and daughters, Amy (Aaron) Lew of Melborne, FL., and Kelle (Geoffrey) Eubank of Upper Arlington; grandchildren, Kayley, Ayden and Mayson Lew; Abigail and Joseph Eubank. Don was 1 of 12 children, surviving among them are: Ben (Cathy) Cook, Robert (Cinda) Cook, Sally (John) Wannamacher, Rebecca (Daniel) Dumbauld and Elizabeth Frushour. He was preceded in death by Kathryn Crider, Grant Cook Jr., Carl Cook, Clark Cook, Mike Cook, and Rosalyn Cook. Don retired from The Ohio State University in 1982 where he served as Associate Director of Graduate and Medical Admissions, Coordinator of The Presidents Club and the first Director of Athletic Fundraising with the honor of creating and naming the infamous Buckeye Club. In 1997 he retired from Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner and Smith where he was a Financial Consultant. Prior to the above, he was an educator in Grosse Pointe, MI and an elementary school principal in Canfield, OH. He received his Bachelors and Masters Degrees from Bowling Green State University, was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, later was assistant director of admissions at BGSU, served on the Alumni Board of Trustees, and was honored with the prestigious Alumni Service Award in 1977. Don cared deeply for his community and country as evidenced by the following: Chair of 1968 Franklin County Heart Fund, Past President of Upper Arlington Rotary Club, Past President of Upper Arlington Civic Association, Past board member of Boys and Girls Club of Columbus, Upper Arlington Public Library Board of Trustees member (17 yrs), including 7 years serving on Library Foundation Committee, and The OSU Retirees Board of Directors, including past President of OSURA. He served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War as a control tower operator. As member of Masonic Lodge #241, Celina, OH, the Scottish Rite, Aladdin Temple Columbus, and faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church for 52 yrs., Don will certainly be remembered for his generous heart, sense of humor and true love of people. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church Foundation, 1581 Cambridge Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43212 and Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 170, Columbus, Ohio 43231. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. Memorial Service will be held at 11am on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1581 Cambridge Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43212. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 22, 2019