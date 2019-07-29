|
|
Martin, Don
1926 - 2019
Don Martin, age 93, born in Drift, Kentucky, died surrounded by the love of his family on July 29, 2019. He served honorably in the United States Navy in the South Pacific during World War II and then went on to retire from Columbia Gas. Don was married to "his girl," Virnedith "Neda" Howell for 62 years before she preceded him in death. They raised two devoted children, Nona (Jim) and Brian (Sherry). Don was also a playful and loving grandfather to Amanda (Marco) and Samantha (Jose), he and enjoyed being a great-grandfather to Bella, Jasmine, Xavier, and Max. Until the very end, Don was a loving, hardworking, and generous man who adored animals, gardening, fishing, watching sports, and fixing anything that needed fixing. The family welcomes visitors for calling hours on July 31 from 5-7pm at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 West Broad St. In lieu of flowers, the family would be appreciative of donations to the or your local animal rescue in his memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 30, 2019