Moreland, Don
1928 - 2020
Don Moreland, age 91, of Galena, passed away at The Kobacker House on January 19, 2020. He was born on August 3, 1928 to the late Earl and Irene (Koch) Moreland in Toledo, OH. Donald is survived by children, Barb (Don) Dougall, Beverly Roederer and Donald (Cari) Moreland; grandchildren, Barton (Gen) Smock, John-Paul (Ligia) Smock, Noah (Stephanie) Smock, Jacob (Amy) Smock, Dawna Roederer, Brent (Marcela) Roederer, Heidee (Matt) Howard, Caleb (Paige) Moreland and Charlotte Moreland; great grandchildren, Mary Ann, Noah, Aidan, Timmy, Kayla, Jude, Gema and Daniel; nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife Jeanette Moreland and sister Lois Rolsten. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 1pm until time of service at 3pm with Pastor Bud Leskovac officiating. Burial will be on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1pm at Roth Cemetery, Monclova, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to OhioHealth Hospice, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, OH 43214 or Home Instead Senior Care, 3220 Riverside Dr. #C, Upper Arlington, OH 43221. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 21, 2020