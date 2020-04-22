|
|
Severance, Jr., Don
1964 - 2020
Don Severance, Jr., age 55, of Columbus, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital. A dedicated and loving brother and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents Betty and Donald Severance, Sr. Survived by brother, Stacey Severance of Columbus, and SIL Rebecca Severance; nephews: Sean Nickel, Lythen Nickel, Matthew Aumann and Philip Aumann; and many longtime 'Brothers from other Mothers'. Due to COVID restrictions a Memorial Service will be determined at a later date and time for Dons friends and family to gather to say their good-byes. Friends may, if they wish, contribute to the Kidney Foundation, in lieu of gifts to the family. Please visit www.schoedinger.com for updated service information. SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME is serving the Severance family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2020