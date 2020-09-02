1/1
Don Six Sr.
1920 - 2020
Six Sr., Don
Don L Six Sr. was born in Logansport, In on 12/3/1920 to parents Don M and Helen Six, and passed away on 8/24/20 and almost made 100 years. He's predeceased by his wife Mary Margaret Six and his daughter Dale Patricia Six. He is survived by his son, Don L Six Jr. of Blacklick, Oh; his grandson, Andrew M Six; and great grandson, Drew Six of Gahanna, Ohio; and his companion of 15 years, Dorothy Habberstad of Tequesta, Fl. His family moved to Florida and spent the depression years in Miami and Tampa, where he grew up. He met his future wife, Mary Margaret Clann at Hillsborough HS in Tampa. He went to U of Florida and transferred to a school in California and graduated with a degree in aeronautical engineering. Got a job with a small aircraft manufacturer in Middletown, Ohio where he worked for several years before enlisting in the Navy. After his service he returned to his old job in Middletown. His parents had moved to Springfield, Oh and in about 1947 he moved his family there and he and his father started building houses under the name 6 Industries. Their first commercial job was to build to show buildings at the Clark County Fairgrounds in about 1949 and never went back to residential. The company built hospitals, industrial, and commercial buildings in the Midwest and mid-south until closing in 1982 and he moved to Southern Pines, NC , and Tequesta Florida. He was a member of Springfield CC in Springfield, Ohio and The Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio. Donations can be made to Shriners Hosp for Children or Wounded Warrior Project.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 2 to Sep. 5, 2020.
