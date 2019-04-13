Cofer, Don Thomas

1967 - 2019

Don Thomas Cofer, 52, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Don was born on April 8, 1967 in Columbus, Ohio to Suzanne and the late Joseph Cofer. Don was a 1985 graduate of Upper Arlington High School and attended The Ohio State University. Everyone who knew Don loved his sense of humor. He enjoyed cracking jokes and making people laugh. Don could talk to anyone and was always the life of the party. Don was a devoted husband, son, brother, and most of all, father. He adored his four children: Lily, 16; Xavier, 14; Dylan, 10; and Ewan, 20 months, and was extremely proud of them. Don was married to his beloved wife, Stephanie, for 22 years. Together, they relished adventures, dancing, good food, movies, camping, exploring new places and spending time with their family and friends. Don was passionate about wellness and was constantly learning about fitness and diet. He loved helping people learn more about it, too. A skilled cook, Don was in his element when he was in the kitchen, experimenting with recipes and preparing meals for his loved ones. His family called him the "Soupmaster" and will miss his famous chili. For his entire life, Don appreciated all kinds of music. He played piano and keyboards and was a talented DJ who loved scratching and mixing music. Don was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Cofer. Don is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie; four children: Lily, Xavier, Dylan and Ewan Cofer; mother Suzanne Cofer; sister Caroline (Chris) Golon; brother Alex Cofer; aunt Dede (the late Irwin) Levinson; sisters-in-law Christina (Mark) Holley, Stacey Eberhard, Sherrie Eberhard; brother-in-law John Eberhard; father-in-law Robert Eberhard; nieces Josie Golon, Audrey Golon and Mairi Holley and many other relatives and dear friends. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. and a memorial service will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., both at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road in Upper Arlington. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Don's memory may be made to Heart-to-Heart Food Bank, 1944 W. 1st Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43212. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary