Hummel, Don Walter
1933 - 2020
Don Walter Hummel, 86, died peacefully on March 18, 2020 in Bexley, Ohio while under the loving care of family, Bickford of Bexley staff and Kindred Hospice team. Don "Boomer" Hummel is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn (Kayi); three daughters, Katie (Tom) Anderson, Becky (Chip) Kenyon, Ginger (the late Scott) Reath; grandchildren, Brooks (Monique) Anderson, Bennette Anderson, Margot (Ben) Goodman, Carrie, Annie, Kitty, Matt and Jonny Kenyon, Alex, Janey and Robin Reath; great-grandchildren, Jack Goodman and Beckett Anderson; sister, Liz (Douglas) Kinney, her children Lisa and John Smyth. To read the full obituary please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020