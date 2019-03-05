The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Donald Albright


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Donald Albright Obituary
Albright, Donald
1921 - 2019
Donald Balthaser Albright, 97, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away March 2, 2019. He was a proud Army Air Corp WWII Veteran. Donald was born September 18, 1921 in Shoemakersville, PA to the late Florence P. (Balthaser) and Owen Albright; also preceded in death by his wife Joan (Ferree) Albright, daughter Kathleen Kellner and his brother Curtis Albright. Donald was the former owner/operator of Albright's Garage and a long-time member of Gahanna Community Congregational Church. He was an avid Buckeye fan and loved going to the Ohio Theatre where he especially enjoyed the organ music and classic movies. He was a passionate Hudson automotive enthusiast with a deep love for his 1937 Hudson Terraplane. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Craig (Andrea), Jack (Amy) and Kay (Michael) Kennedy; son-in-law, Michael Kellner; beloved grandchildren, Hayley, Jennifer, Alec, Todd (Tia) Kellner and Nicole (Caleb) Bandy; along with special great-grandson, Lennon. Family will welcome friends 10am-12pm with a 12pm service on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230 with interment to follow at Mifflin Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019
