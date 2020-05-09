Donald Alvoid
1936 - 2020
Alvoid, Donald
1936 - 2020
Donald R. Alvoid, 83 of Columbus, OH died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Glenwood Alzheimer's Special Care Center. Don was born June 21, 1936 in Columbus to the late Gerald and Ruby (Moss) Alvoid. On January 15, 2000, he married Phyllis Humphrey-Alvoid who survives. Also surviving are his son, Donald Alvoid, Jr. (Amanda Music Alvoid); and granddaughters Hannah and Holly Alvoid. He was preceded in death by daughter, Bonnie Alvoid; sister, Geraldine Simpson; and brother, George Alvoid. Don will be remembered with a celebration of life at a later time when friends and relatives are allowed to gather. A private funeral was held with burial in Union Cemetery under the direction of Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home. For full obituary and condolences, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
