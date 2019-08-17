|
Hamper, Donald B.
1942 - 2019
Donald B. Hamper, age 77, passed away suddenly in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, August 15, 2019. He was born on August 10, 1942 in Parma, Ohio to the late Bernard and Leona Hamper. Also preceding him in death was his son Keir Hamper. Don was an owner-operator in the trucking industry for nearly four decades. He was a legend and pioneer in the herpetology industry known for perfecting breeding and raising techniques for rare reptiles. Don was a father who taught his children about resiliency in the face of challenges, unwavering loyalty to friends who earn it, the strength obtained by never taking shortcuts and that there's always room in your day for a smile. He had a smile and a joke for every person he met. Don's kindness and friendship is treasured by his friends and family and those who look up to him as a mentor. He was an avid photographer and traveled to many countries around the world. Donald will be deeply missed by his wife and constant companion of 52 years Roberta Hamper; children Shay (Shelley) Hamper and Anietra (Jeff Stallings) Hamper; grandchildren Taylor Leach and Zach Petruzzi; sister Sandra Hamper; sister-in-law's Nancy (Donald) Stacy and Susan (Larry) Schneeman; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to USARK, Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana or the Star House foundation for homeless teens in Columbus. Family will receive friends from 5:30-8:30pm on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10am on Thursday, August 22, 2019 followed by a burial at Union Cemetery. To honor Donald the family is requesting that everyone wear casual clothing to the visitation and funeral service. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019