Baker, Donald
1929 - 2019
Donald E. Baker, 90, of Columbus, died Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the Arlington Court Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center. Born April 14, 1929 in Dover he was a son of the late Allen and Vina Myers Baker. Don was also preceded in death by his sisters Fern Aul, Jean Straub, and brother Dick Baker. Don proudly served his country during the Korean War with the United States Army. Following his discharge, he worked as a Bricklayer for over 50 years, having retired from the Bricklayers Union #55 in Columbus. Don loved being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing; and was a member of the Pine Hill Hunting Club. He was an incredibly handy person, who could fix just about anything; he was also a gifted woodworker as well. Don is survived by his wife of 67 years, Donna Lahm Baker, whom he married on May 26, 1951; children, Debbie Baker of Springfield, Ohio, Brenda Baker of Columbus, Jeff Baker of Marengo, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 2 pm in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Rev. Brian Flood officiating. Interment will be at the Dover Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Don may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website at www.tolandherzig.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the at 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215, or to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019