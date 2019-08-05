The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Beckett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Beckett


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Beckett Obituary
Beckett, Donald
1958 - 2019
Donald G. Beckett, age 61, born in Toledo, OH, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at his residence. Employed with Manheim of Ohio in Grove City. Member VFW #1928 and American Legion #532. Preceded in death by parents George and Yolanda Beckett, brothers Dennis and Gary Beckett, step-daughter Tracie Burre, step-son Terry Henry. Survived by wife, Kathleen; daughter, Lindsey (Christopher McCarry) Beckett; grandchildren, Landon, Sophia, Benjamin and Mollie; brother, Robert (Patricia) Beckett; sister, Kathryn (Bruce) Armstrong; numerous other family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 W. Broad St., Thursday 5-7 PM.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
Download Now