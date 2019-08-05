|
|
Beckett, Donald
1958 - 2019
Donald G. Beckett, age 61, born in Toledo, OH, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at his residence. Employed with Manheim of Ohio in Grove City. Member VFW #1928 and American Legion #532. Preceded in death by parents George and Yolanda Beckett, brothers Dennis and Gary Beckett, step-daughter Tracie Burre, step-son Terry Henry. Survived by wife, Kathleen; daughter, Lindsey (Christopher McCarry) Beckett; grandchildren, Landon, Sophia, Benjamin and Mollie; brother, Robert (Patricia) Beckett; sister, Kathryn (Bruce) Armstrong; numerous other family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 2693 W. Broad St., Thursday 5-7 PM.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019