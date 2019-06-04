Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Donald Betts

Donald Betts Obituary
Betts, Donald
Donald "Don" R. Betts, age 75, Monday June 3, 2019 at home. U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran, retired. Also retired mechanic from Mid State Generator. Currently employed with Road Runner Transportation. Avid woodworker and motorcyclist. Don was a devout husband, father, grandfather and uncle. Preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Jo. Survived by sons, Michael (Christine) and Philip; granddaughters, Marisa and Rachael. Friends received Friday 4-7pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., where services will be held 10am Saturday. Msgr. David Funk officiating. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program. To view and sign the register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 5 to June 6, 2019
