Betts, Donald
1951 - 2020
Donald C. Betts, age 69, of Millersport, died peacefully at home Nov 6, 2020. He was born to the late Clifford and Martha (Kerr) Betts in Columbus. He retired from Columbus Prescription Pharmacies and previously worked for Miesse Pharmacy and Medal where he was a purchasing agent and inventory control representative. He was a member of the Baltimore United Methodist Church. Don was very talented musically, an excellent singer, played bass and acoustic guitar in bands, "Torques" "3 of Us", "Dixie Highway" along with many sets with Dan Donavon and so many other musicians. He also played piano by ear. Donald's love for life and adventure will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Patti Betts; sister, Rosemary (Robert) Huey; nieces and nephews, Krystyne and Devin Boyer, Christina (Phil) Clumm, Danielle (Justin) Neddo; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Cindy (Curt) Gussler, Robert Holocher Jr. and Dave Holocher; father-in-law, Robert (Jane) Holocher Sr.; mother-in-law, Hazel "Mom" Beasley; many cousins, tons of friends and his 4 legged family, Frank, Bessie and Cindy. He is preceded in death by his parents, and four legged family Gertie, Jack, Fred, Roy, Travis and P.J..... A funeral service will take place at 12noon on Sunday, November 15 at the Johnson Smith Funeral Home. Family may visit one hour prior to the service. Due to Covid it will be limited to immediate family. A committal service will follow after the service at Fletcher Chapel Cemetery, 490 Blacklick Rd NW, Millersport, OH 43046 and then Caring Cremation will follow. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
. There will be a celebration of life and music in Spring or early Summer 2021, everyone will be invited.