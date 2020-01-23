|
Branch, Donald
1933 - 2020
Donald Eugene Branch, 86, was called home on January 17, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Anna (Johnson) Branch, wife Conchita Branch, daughter Sonya Branch, grandson David Hodge, and brother Richard Branch. Left to cherish his memory; children, Dennis (Camellia) Branch, Kimberleigh Harris, Felicia (Prince) Simmons Southern, Ricco Lawrence; brothers, Bishop Gilbert W. (Delores) Branch, Clinton W. (Barbara) Branch, and Lorenzo Lopez; grandchildren, Sheena, Jordan, Shameekia, Mario, Ricca, Isaiah, Rayneia, and Elyse; great grandchildren, Tasheana and Tyreona; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Life Celebration 10AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Agape Family Worship Center, 385 Miller Ave., where family will receive friends 9AM until time of service. Interment St Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH., 614-444-1GOD (1463), ML Smoot, Director.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020