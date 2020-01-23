Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Agape Family Worship Center
385 Miller Ave
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Agape Family Worship Center
385 Miller Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Branch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Branch


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Branch Obituary
Branch, Donald
1933 - 2020
Donald Eugene Branch, 86, was called home on January 17, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Anna (Johnson) Branch, wife Conchita Branch, daughter Sonya Branch, grandson David Hodge, and brother Richard Branch. Left to cherish his memory; children, Dennis (Camellia) Branch, Kimberleigh Harris, Felicia (Prince) Simmons Southern, Ricco Lawrence; brothers, Bishop Gilbert W. (Delores) Branch, Clinton W. (Barbara) Branch, and Lorenzo Lopez; grandchildren, Sheena, Jordan, Shameekia, Mario, Ricca, Isaiah, Rayneia, and Elyse; great grandchildren, Tasheana and Tyreona; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Life Celebration 10AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Agape Family Worship Center, 385 Miller Ave., where family will receive friends 9AM until time of service. Interment St Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH., 614-444-1GOD (1463), ML Smoot, Director.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -