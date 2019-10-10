|
Brennan, Donald
1932 - 2019
Donald "Don" L. Brennan, 86, of Worthington, Ohio and Chapel Hill, North Carolina, passed away after a brief illness surrounded by his family on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Don is survived by his wife, Janet Cawley of 62 years; daughters, Ellen (Celso) Bordinhao, Christa (James) Viets, Lisa (John) Perez, Amy Kallner (Rick Lindenmuth); sons, Matthew (Susan) Brennan and Gregory Brennan; brother, James (Elizabeth) Brennan; sisters, Jean Healey and Patricia Babson; grandchildren, Jansen (Savanna), and Jeffrey Bordinhao, Kelsey, Byron and Rachel Viets, Madeline and Blake Brennan, Conor, Gabriella and Samuel Perez, Luke and Caroline Brennan and Jackson, Harrison, Mitchell and Meghan Kallner; as well as step grandchildren, Steven (Linly) and Eric Hazlett, RJ, Andrea and Wes Lindenmuth; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Don was preceded in death by his granddaughter Janie Brennan Bordinhao. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend to everyone. He attended the prestigious Boston Latin School where a scholarship was recently established in his name. Upon graduating from Boston Latin School, he attended and graduated from Harvard College, Class of 1954. After Harvard, he earned a Master's Degree of Business Administration from the Wharton Business School. Don served in the US Army during the Korean War. He began his professional career with Standard Oil Company, later to be known as Esso and Exxon, where he won several awards for exemplary leadership. He eventually left Exxon to start his own business which later became known as D. L. Brennan Construction Company. During his 35 year construction career, Don built over 100 houses in some of Worthington and Dublin's finest communities. Don was forever devoted to serving others. He was a member of the Worthington City Council for a number of years and was dubbed the "Minority Maverick" by his peers for his constant devotion as a champion for the "little guy". He also served as President of the Columbus Chapter of PFLAG, President of the Worthingway PTA and was a long standing member of the Dublin-Worthington Rotary. Don loved sports-especially his beloved Boston Red Sox, where he served as a bat boy in his youth. He was a member of the Athletic Club of Columbus for over 50 years and played basketball into his 80's where he was known for his mean jump shot. He took up golf later in life and was a member of York Country Club for over 25 years, scoring a hole in one while in North Carolina and most recently a member of Worthington Hills Country Club. He took up flying later in life and became a private pilot, flying in and out of Ohio State University Airport. A prolific reader and constant learner, it was not unusual for Don to read several books a week. He always cared about those around him and saw the best in everyone. He was loved by so many. A special thank you to the staff at OhioHealth Hospice and at the Kobacker House for their loving care and support during his final days. Visitation will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5-8pm at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 High Street, Worthington. Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Church, 20 E. Dominion Boulevard, Columbus 43214 on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11am. Don will be laid to rest at the Walnut Grove Cemetery in Worthington at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Janie Brennan Bordinhao at janiestrongdonate.com or OhioHealth Hospice at 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019