|
|
Bright, Donald
1932 - 2019
Donald R. Bright, age 86, of Pickerington, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Born May 27, 1932 in Maynard, Ohio to the late John and Josephine (Chuckery) Bright, he was a graduate of St. Clairsville High School and Bliss Business College. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, and was retired from Grange Mutual Insurance. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. Survived by his wife of nearly 61 years, Margaret 'Peg' (Brashear) Bright; children, Donna (Michael) Ohlinger, Hebron, Mike (Lisa) Bright, Grove City; grandchildren, Steven (Erin) Finley, Kristen (Clifton) Drake, Justin Bright, Caroline (Rick) Weber, and Joshua (Carrie) Ohlinger; great-grandchildren, Harper, Owen, Hayden, Ethan, Aiden, and Jenna; and the entire Brashear family. Friends may visit 6-8 pm Friday, April 12 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Road N., Pickerington, where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:45 pm. Funeral Mass will be 10 am Saturday, April 13 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Road N., Pickerington, with Fr. James Klima, Celebrant. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to American in his memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019