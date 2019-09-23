Home

1948 - 2019
Donald Lee Brode, 71, of Westerville, passed away on September 18, 2019. He was born July 24, 1948 in Akron to George and Jeanell Brode. He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, graduated with a bachelor's degree in aeronautics from Miami University and was the owner of Brode Dry Cleaning Company. In addition to serving 10 years as Akron's Ward 9 councilman, Don was chief of Ohio's Civilian Conservation Corps and held leadership positions in both the Summit and Delaware County Republican Party. Don also volunteered with Heritage Christian Church's Global Missions team in Kenya. Don was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sally; son, Robert (Brittany); daughters, Tina (Ryan) Boyes and Amy (Damon) Moscato; brother, Robert (Dianne) Brode; grandchildren, Ty, Roman, Naomi, Keenan, Gabriel, Drew, Royce and Samuel; and nieces and nephews. Friends may call at Heritage Christian Church, 7413 Maxtown Rd., Westerville, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 from noon-1 p.m., followed by a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Don may be made to Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance (betterkenmore.org) or Heritage Christian Church Global Missions. Condolences and memories may be shared with the Brode family at bacherfuneralhome.com. 330-644-0024, Bacher Funeral Home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019
