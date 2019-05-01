|
|
Brown, Donald
1948 - 2019
Donald C. Brown was born on July 28, 1948 in Lavonia, GA to the late Inez Frances Scott Brown and Julius C. Brown. Donald "D.C." is preceded in death by brothers William Brown, John Brown, Claude Brown and John Thomas Brown, sisters Shirley Brown, Mary Ann Brown and Martha Ann Brown and nephew Charles Anthony Brown. He departed this life on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the age of 70 surrounded by his loving family. He was baptized at an early age at Christ Memorial Baptist Church. He united with the Oakley Full Gospel Baptist Church, in his later years where he continued to nurture his relationship with God and his church family. Like the biblical David, he was a man after God's own heart with an unquenchable thirst for knowledge about God. You could often find Donald reading multiple theological books simultaneously, writing questions or engaging in conversations with family and friends about the nature of Christ and how to grow closer to God. Brother Brown earned his degree from the Columbus Technical Institute and worked for 33 years as an Electrician with General Motors before his retirement. A lifelong learner, he accumulated certificates in real estate, entrepreneurship and investing. Brother Brown proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. A lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, he will be anticipating their winning season from heaven. He leaves to cherish his memory his faithful wife of 41 years, Deborah Brown; daughters, Deidra Reese and Asa Brown; sisters, Eugenia Brown-Caldwell (Alvin) and Louise Drinkard; sister-in-law, Beverly Osler Brown; brother, Joe Brown; nieces; Pamela Brown and Keisha Moorehead; nephews, Kevin Cook, Elvis Brown, William Wilson, Andre Brown, and Kurtiss Brown (Shawanna Terrell); and a host of other relatives and friends including special friends, Charles Alston and Robert Miller, Jr. Despite his failing health, his faith in God remained strong and he lived every day with anticipation and expectation. He loved and was loved fully by his family and friends. Celebration of Life 12pm Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Oakley Full Gospel Baptist Church, 3415 El Paso Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43204, where the family will receive friends from 10am till the start of service. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Please visit Brother Brown's online tribute wall @www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 2, 2019