|
|
Beatty, Donald C.
1931 - 2020
Donald C. Beatty, 88, of Dublin, died April 19, 2020. He was born September 3, 1931, near Cove, Ohio, in Jackson County to Ira and Mary (Hunter) Beatty. He was a graduate of Jackson HS and Portsmouth Interstate Business College and a Korean War veteran, having served four years with the US Navy, serving on USS Chilton, an attack transport, and later with CINCNELM Headquarters in London, England. He later joined the Ohio Army National Guard and retired US Army, as Chief Warrant Officer 4, after 30 years of service. During his National Guard tenure, he worked for the United States Property and Fiscal Office for Ohio as Purchasing and Contracting Officer. After retirement he became a residential real estate agent and finished his 26-year career with Coldwell Banker King Thompson Realtors. He was a member of Jerome Methodist Church, Plain City; American Legion; National Guard Association of the US; Ohio Army National Guard Association. Don and his wife Regina loved to travel and visited many countries in their lifetime, and both were avid OSU football fans. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Regina, 4 sisters Bernice, Marjorie, Marcella, Arlene, 5 brothers John, Gene, Edgar, Dwight, and twin brother Ronald. He is survived by daughter, Sandra Elswick (Jim) of Lewis Center; stepchildren, Keith Rogers (Sally) of Plain City, Ken Rogers (Carol) of Beverly Hills, FL, and Pam Milli of Lewis Center; grandchildren, Kimberly Curry and Matthew Elswick; brothers, Bernard of Pinnacle, NC, and Roger of Wellston, OH; and many nephews and nieces. A private ceremony with burial was held at Dublin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army for disaster relief. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 West Olentangy St., Powell, Ohio. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHomes.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2020