|
|
Brake, Donald C.
Donald C. Brake, age 87, of West Jefferson, Ohio, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Don was born August 14, 1932, in Summerford of the late Donald W. and Anna Ellen (Gist) Brake. A graduate of London High School in 1950. After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, he was employed by Westinghouse, Sandvik, and West Jefferson Concrete, respectively. He was a long time member of Sts. Simon & Jude Catholic Church in West Jefferson. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Cynthia, and son Donald L. Brake. He is survived by 3 children, Diane (Clint) Casey, Valerie (Matt) Huffman, Chris (Vickie) Brake; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Bob (Nancy) Brake; sisters, Patty Gibson and Candy (Larry) Randles. His children are holding private graveside services with Rev. Dwayne A. McNew officiating at Mt. Calvery Cemetery, West Jefferson. A memorial Mass will be offered at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Simon & Jude Catholic Church building fund, 9350 High Free Pike, West Jefferson, Ohio 43162. The family is being served by RADER-McDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, West Jefferson.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2020