Turnbull, Donald C.
Graveside Funeral Services, celebrating the life of Donald C. Turnbull, 99, of Pataskala will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the Jefferson Township Cemetery in Blacklick, where Don will be laid to rest next to his wife Edith. Full Military honors will be observed. Don is survived by his son Larry Turnbull of Pataskala and his daughter Carol Turnbull of Longview, WA and brother, Leonard of New Albany. Don was a graduate of Gahanna Lincoln High School in Gahanna, and served honorably in the US Air Force as a staff sergeant for over three years. Don worked for Borden's Milk Company for six years, and then owned and operated his dairy farm for 52 years, until his retirement in 2004. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Edith, in 2011, and his brothers Lester, John, Wilbert, Walter and James. The family prefers that memorial contributions be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601. HOSKINSON Funeral Home, Kirkersville is honored to care for Donald and his family. www.hoskinsonfuneral.com
.