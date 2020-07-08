1/
Donald Cardi
1949 - 2020
Cardi, Donald
1949 - 2020
Donald Cardi, passed peacefully into the arms of God early on July 7, after a battle with dementia and the societal effects of corona virus. Don was a 32-year hardworking employee of the MAC Tools Distribution Center, where he met his wife Kathy, and where Don created strong friendships with fellow employees that continued after retirement. A lifetime member of the Scioto Boat Club, Don spent many of his best times boating and skiing with friends. Don's 30-year membership in the BPOE #37 Elks brought other close special friends and activities. Growing up with his grandparents in Grandview, Don treasured his Italian heritage. Although a life-long Catholic, Don attended the Galloway Presbyterian Church and cherished his church family there. Don will be missed by his wife, Kathy; and his cat, Archie. During their 30-year marriage, they enjoyed travelling and spending time with family and friends. Additional family includes brothers-and sister-in-law, Dale, Roy, and Brenda Steinhoff; nieces, Keira (Brandon) McGlone and Laura (Nick) Daniels; and great-nephews, Aiden, Austin, David, and Collin. Thanks to Blanton House, Glenwood Care Center, Heartland Hospice, and Mt. Carmel Hospital for all their help and care of Don. Due to COVID-19, there will be a brief graveside service at the Galloway Cemetery on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 10AM with Pastor Tom Shuman officiating. (PLEASE NOTE MASK ARE REQUIRED) Contributions in memory of Donald Cardi may be sent to the Galloway Presbyterian Church, 6191 Hall Rd., Galloway, Ohio 43119. Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Galloway Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
