Carlock, Donald
1937 - 2019
Donald Clinton Carlock, 81, of Columbus, born December 27, 1937, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth M. Carlock; his daughters, Nancy Ziegler and Brenda (Tom) Curran; sister, Lois Kelser; grandchildren, Ali and Nick Ziegler and Trey (Erika) and Trent Curran. Don also left behind many close friends and loved ones. He is preceded in death by his daughter Kathleen Blair, sister Mary Farquhar and his parents Dallas and Evelyn Carlock. Don was a 1956 graduate of Linden McKinley High School. Don was a retired business owner of New Horizons Communications. He not only took pride in his business, but truly relished the friends he made during this time. Mr. Carlock was a longtime member of Linden Masonic Lodge #637 and received his 60 year pin in December 2018. He was also a 60 year member of Scottish Rite, as well as a member of the Alladin Shrine. Don served as Associate Bethel Guardian of Jobs Daughters. Bethel 28 and was inducted as a Lifetime Honorary Member. Visiting hours will be held at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 4-7pm with a Masonic Service at 7pm. Funeral service will be Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Presbyterian 4220 Cleveland Ave. Columbus 43224. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019